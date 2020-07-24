Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Workday accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 118.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 34,165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Workday by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $944,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $1,955,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.29.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $3.59 on Friday, reaching $181.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,051. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $218.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.