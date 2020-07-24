Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 241.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Worthington Industries worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 45,181 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 105,102 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.49. 21,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,192. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

