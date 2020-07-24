Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $141.27 million and approximately $443,604.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $9,562.11 or 1.00282377 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041035 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001019 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00165979 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000107 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000108 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 14,774 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

