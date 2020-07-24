Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 582 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 13,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 23.5% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $321,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,967 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total value of $1,546,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $80,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,576 shares of company stock valued at $132,907,483. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $308.46. 47,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

