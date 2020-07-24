Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Argus upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

AMD stock traded up $9.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,670,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

