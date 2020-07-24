Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires New Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 30.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 56.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 319,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.36. 3,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

