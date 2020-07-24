Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $37.02. 3,574,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.