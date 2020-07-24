Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 2,423 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

VLO stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 123,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,924. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

