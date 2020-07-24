Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys Shares of 6,279 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,405,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 55,906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 477,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,974,000 after acquiring an additional 476,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.61. 6,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,997. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.03 and its 200 day moving average is $129.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.05.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.