Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,752 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 281,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra upgraded Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

