Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 38,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

PPL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. 111,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

