Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 229,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,552. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.