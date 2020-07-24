Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,993 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 27,015 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,828 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 734 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $2,380,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 62,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.83.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.49. 3,182,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

