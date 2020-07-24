Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 164.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,421,000 after buying an additional 3,057,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,107,000 after buying an additional 2,198,897 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.56. 123,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,263. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.