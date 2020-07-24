Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,252 shares of company stock valued at $32,324,746. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $7.14 on Friday, hitting $571.01. 9,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,802. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $592.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: FinTech

