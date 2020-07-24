Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises approximately 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Cigna stock traded up $4.00 on Friday, hitting $183.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,116. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.02. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,185 shares of company stock worth $60,675,011. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.