Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $805,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. 27,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

