Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $894,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 21,291 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 27,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Genuine Parts by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.23. 20,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,298. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

