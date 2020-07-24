Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $983,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 66,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,277. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

