Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in General Mills by 27.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.9% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.25. 52,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

