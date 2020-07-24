Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $323,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,819. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.41. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

