Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $752,000 in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 611,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,869,000 after buying an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 539,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,277,000 after buying an additional 60,562 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,296.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,328.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,816. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

