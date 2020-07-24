Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.97. 168,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,578. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.81.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

