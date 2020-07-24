Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ciena by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ciena by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $998,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ciena by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $224,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,850 shares of company stock worth $6,592,517. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.56. 958,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,058. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

