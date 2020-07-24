Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,611 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,012,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.37. The company had a trading volume of 115,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,483,468. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $134.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

