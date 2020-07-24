Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 5,311 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Garmin makes up approximately 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,454. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.55. 32,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

