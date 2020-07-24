Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,452 Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,976. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

