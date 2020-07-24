Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,684 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,684 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at $892,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Shares of EA traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,840. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $142.31.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

