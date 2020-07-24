Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in American Tower by 168.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.44. The company had a trading volume of 45,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,815. The company has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $269.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

