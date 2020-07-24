Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 51.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 109,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,026. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

