Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $107.76. 44,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,320. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Nomura Securities raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

