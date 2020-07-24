Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 11,038 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of -84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

