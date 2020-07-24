Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.9% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. 579,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,926,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

