Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,099,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

MS traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $50.37. 225,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,756,954. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.