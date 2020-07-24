Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 2,351 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for 0.9% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $312,152.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,771 shares of company stock worth $11,041,447 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.31.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $272.10. 47,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.