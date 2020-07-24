Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2,166.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $735.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,021. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $744.46. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $702.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $647.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $821.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $745.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.74.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

