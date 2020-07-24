Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 317 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.83.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $311.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.50 and a 200 day moving average of $334.67. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.