Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $74.01. 226,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,850. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

