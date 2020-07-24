Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 9,519 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 545.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,282. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.95. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.