Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.64. 101,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,497. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.04.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

