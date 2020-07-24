Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,159,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,957,000 after purchasing an additional 585,381 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 5,604.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 433,878 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,839.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 378,449 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 16.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,516,000 after acquiring an additional 375,803 shares during the period.

NYSE:TER traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.79. 1,217,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,800. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

