XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Trading 14.6% Higher

Shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) traded up 14.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $18.42, 26,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 154,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of XBiotech from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $445.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 66.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 641.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

