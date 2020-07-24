XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Trading 14.6% Higher

Shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) traded up 14.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $18.42, 26,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 154,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of XBiotech from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $445.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.
XBiotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIT)
XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.