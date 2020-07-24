XMax Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, XMax has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and $571,271.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Coinrail, HADAX and OTCBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.90 or 0.05387199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022514 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00057103 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016734 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,516,829,758 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Hotbit, ABCC, Coinrail, HADAX, DDEX, CryptoBridge, Graviex and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.