Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $44,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,823 shares of company stock valued at $38,152,284 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $304.55. 88,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,309. The firm has a market cap of $291.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.30 and a 200-day moving average of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

