Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Reduced by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,993 shares of company stock worth $866,686 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.12. 32,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,781. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.