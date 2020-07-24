Zacks: Analysts Expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Announce -$3.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.55). Expedia Group reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 294.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($5.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.14) to ($3.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.49. 84,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,325. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

