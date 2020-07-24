Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is $0.78. Lendingtree reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $7.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on TREE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.20.

NASDAQ TREE traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $351.19. 3,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,150. Lendingtree has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $422.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 156.63, a PEG ratio of 533.13 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.75.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $8,095,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,464 shares of company stock worth $14,054,510. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 7.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

