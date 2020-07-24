Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to Sell

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

RC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

RC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gary Taylor purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 1,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 1,387,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after buying an additional 353,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

