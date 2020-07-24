Zacks Investment Research Lowers Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $40.16.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

