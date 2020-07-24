Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fanhua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

FANH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,855. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fanhua will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fanhua by 23.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

